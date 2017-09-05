Arrest made in Killingworth pharmacy burglary

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have made an arrest in connection to the armed burglary at a Killingworth pharmacy that happened on Monday.

Authorities say on Monday morning around 5:00 a.m., a man equipped with an AR-15/M-4 type rifle fired several rounds into the front door of the Killingworth Family Pharmacy located at 183 Route 81.

Police say the suspect then stole an unspecified amount of pharmaceuticals from the business before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested 26-year-old Reed Sturman of Killingworth for the crime.

He is facing numerous charges, including Burglary in the 1st Degree, Larceny in the 6th Degree, and other related charges.

Sturman was held on a $250,000 bond.