Bridgeport man arrested after leading police on chase with infant in vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed pursuit on Monday evening.

According to police, 26-year-old Hector Lebron engaged State Police in a pursuit on Route 8 Southbound just after 5 p.m.

Officials say Lebron was driving recklessly while two other people, including one infant, were in the vehicle.

Lebron is facing a number of charges, including Reckless Driving, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and other related charges.

He was unable to post his $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.