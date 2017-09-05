Bridgeport man arrested on heroin-related charges following foot chase

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing heroin-related charges after leading police on a foot chase on Sunday.

According to police, 28-year-old Andre Genest fled from a moving vehicle he was operating when police attempted to pull him over near exit 19 in Southport.

Officers say they then chased Genest through several yards and was apprehended by a K9 unit. He suffered minor puncture wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In the suspect’s vehicle, officers located several packages of heroin, tools, jewelry, ski masks, latex gloves, a gun cleaning kit, and a locked safe.

Genest is being charged with Possession of Narcotics, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and other related charges.

His bond was set at $5,100 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.