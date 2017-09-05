Connecticut advocacy group heads down to D.C. to defend DACA program

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– President Trump will announce plans to end a program initiated by the Obama administration that protects more than 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants from being deported.

There are reports President Trump will delay implementation of his action for six months, which would give congress time to act. People from right here in Connecticut are heading down to D.C. to show their support and defend DACA.

Related: Trump’s decision on young immigrants could begin GOP battle

About 20 people got on the bus at a Norwalk park and ride lot. They are heading to Washington D.C. where an announcement is scheduled for Tuesday morning. All evidence points to that announcement being that the Trump administration is going to be doing away with DACA.

About 40 Connecticut “dreamers” are on their way to Washington to protest #DACA announcement. pic.twitter.com/SPx30KFhif — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) September 5, 2017

DACA stands for Defferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It’s also known as the Dreamers act, because it has allowed about 800,000 people who were brought to this country as children without proper documents, to live the American dream. It has protected them from deportation and allowed them to get legal work in the U.S.

It’s been in effect for the last five years. An estimated 10,000 people in Connecticut are covered under DACA, people like Ziggy, who came here from Lithuania when he was only 5.

Related: Immigrant group to rally in support of ‘Dreamers’ program

“This was basically my chance for a future in the United States, this was a huge hope for all of us so the fact that we’re in such a precarious situation right now is disconcerting.” said Ziggy Sakalauskas, Undocumented Immigrant.

When Attorney General Sessions makes his announcement at 11 a.m., these folks will probably still be on the bus headed to Washington, but the plan is to go to the White House and join people from across the country in a protest. They say they only have distant memories of their early years.

Related: Trump expected to end program for young immigrants

And that life here in the USA is really all they’ve ever known, and that Connecticut is home, and they hope it always will be.