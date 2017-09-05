Elderly woman charged in five car crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 84-year-old woman is facing charges after Southington Police say her vehicle caused a five car collision on Friday.

According to police, Beverly Granniss of Southington was traveling on Main Street just before 4:45 p.m. when the traffic ahead of her came to a stop at the intersection of Berlin Avenue.

Police say Granniss was unable to stop her vehicle and swerved to the right, striking a stopped vehicle. Officials say Grannis then continued off the road, struck some shrubs, reentered the intersection, and struck a third vehicle. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles rear ending each other.

Three people were transported to local hospitals for treatment and three vehicles were towed due to damage sustained in the incident.

Granniss was issued an infraction for Failure to Drive a Reasonable Distance Apart and Failure to Drive in Proper Lane.