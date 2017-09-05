Ex-college player who inspired ice bucket challenge honored

By Published:
Pete Frates, Mike Gambino
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, center left, receives a kiss from Boston College head baseball coach Mike Gambino after Frates was presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award, during ceremonies in Frates home in Beverly, Mass. The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised millions for ALS research is being honored at Boston City Hall. Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, for Frates at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP) — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge was honored on Tuesday for helping to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Sept. 5 was declared Pete Frates Day, Mayor Martin Walsh said, as the former Boston College baseball star was feted by more than 100 people outside City Hall.

“What it showed us is that ordinary people can make a difference,” Walsh, a Democrat, said of the challenge Frates inspired. “It shows when you have a great idea you can have a rippling effect that reaches far beyond any one individual person.”

Frates was diagnosed in 2012 with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and can no longer speak or move. He said in a statement read by his wife, Julie Frates, that it was “amazing” and “humbling” to be honored by the city he loves.

His mother, Nancy Frates, said he has helped “alter the trajectory of a disease” that was relatively unknown and lacked adequate funding for research before the ice bucket challenge took off in the summer of 2014.

The global social media phenomenon, in which people dumped buckets of ice water over their heads and then nominated others to do the same, raised more than $200 million for ALS research.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Boston Red Sox officials, the Boston College baseball team and Frates’ family members were on hand for Tuesday’s festivities.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Frates “belongs on the Mount Rushmore of sports” for his contributions to finding a cure for ALS.

In June, the bucket Frates used for his ice bucket challenge at Fenway Park was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, along with other mementos from his Boston College days.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, recently signed a bill making the first week of each August Ice Bucket Challenge Week in the state.

The disease was named for New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, a famously durable first baseman who played in 2,130 consecutive games and earned the nickname The Iron Horse.

Gehrig retired from baseball after his diagnosis at age 36. In his farewell speech, he acknowledged his disease as a “bad break” but declared himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” He died two years later, in 1941.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s