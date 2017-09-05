Gas prices continue to rise

(WTNH) — Gas prices continue to soar in Connecticut and around the country.

This is due to service disruptions from Hurricane Harvey.

Gas prices are 38 cents higher than a week ago.

An average gallon of unleaded will cost about $2.86.

That’s 23 cents higher than the national average.

Connecticut’s gas prices are the eighth highest in the nation.

Analysts believe prices will level off and come back down in the coming weeks.

