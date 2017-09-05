Hartford HealthCare hosts “Walk to Wellness” at Westfarms Mall

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is hosting a free “Walk to Wellness” event at Westfarms Mall on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the walk, Dr. Joel Bauman, a neurosurgeon and member of the Hartford HeatlhCare Neuroscience Institute, will give a presentation on back pain and conditions like sciatica, spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis.

You can register to attend the event by calling 1-855-442-4373.

The event begins at the Hartford HeathcareWellness at the Westfarms Relaxation Lounge which is near the lower level near Nordstrom. It is scheduled to go from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.