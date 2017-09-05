Hartford teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A teacher at a Hartford technical school was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Police say on June 13th, the school resource officer for A.I. Prince Technical High School began an investigation into inappropriate misconduct by one of the school’s teachers.

After a lengthy investigation, 61-year-old Joseph Corbett, of Plainville, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree.

Corbett turned himself in to police and was released on a $2,500 bond. He will appear in court on September 12th.