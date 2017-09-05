Longest-working therapy dog at Seattle hospital retires

By Published: Updated:
Abe, a beloved Golden Retriever at Seattle Children's Hospital, has retired after 11 years of visiting sick children in the hospital (Photo: Seattle Children's Hospital)

SEATTLE (ABC) — A beloved volunteer employee of Seattle Children’s Hospital has made his last rounds.

Abe, the hospital’s first-ever therapy dog, had been a weekly fixture for the last 11 years.

“I always said he was born to be a therapy dog,” said Judith Bonifaci, Abe’s owner and trusted handler. “From the moment I met him, I could tell he was an old soul who had a special purpose in life.”

While most golden retrievers are certified when they are between 3 and 4 years old, Abe was one of the youngest ever to receive his certificate, earning the distinction at just 14 months old, according to the Seattle Children’s Hospital blog.

Abe has started to experience some health problems and is finally hanging up his badge to spend the rest of his years relaxing at home.

“Abe has been a wonderful partner throughout the years,” said Bonifaci. “I will always treasure the beautiful memories that we’ve shared seeing patients together.”

Bonifaci will continue her rounds at Seattle Children’s Hospital with her 2-year-old therapy dog, Jackie Robinson.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s