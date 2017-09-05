Malloy to discuss storm preparedness for hurricane season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Malloy is urging Connecticut residents to prepare as the state moves into the height of hurricane season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Governor will hold an update to outline what needs to be done so the state is prepared for a major storm if one was to hit.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st but the principal threat period for Connecticut occurs between mid-August and mid-October.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro and New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will join the governor for that briefing at the New Haven Emergency Operations Center at 200 Orange Street. The event starts at 1:45 p.m.