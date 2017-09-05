New Connecticut Red Cross volunteers eager to help hurricane victims

By Published: Updated:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The American Red Cross in Farmington is training new volunteers to help Hurricane Harvey survivors. Senior director of volunteer services for the American Red Cross, Jocelyn Hillard said, “The volunteers are helping run those shelters, managing the shelters and that does certainly include providing those hot meals.”

volunteer New Connecticut Red Cross volunteers eager to help hurricane victims

After seeing the images of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction unfold on television volunteers felt compelled to help. Sam Babcock said, “The need is just so great I thought this would be the best way to help out.” Dozens of American Red Cross volunteers from the state are stationed in Louisiana and Texas. This group of 40 new volunteers are preparing for a two week deployment. Leyana Harris added, “We are going to go down there and give it our best shot.” Babcock told NEWS8, “It is going to be challenging but I am looking forward to it.”

redcrosstrain New Connecticut Red Cross volunteers eager to help hurricane victims

Volunteers are going to put their skills to work. Chris Loader, a volunteer firefighter in Old Saybrook said, “We went through Superstorm Sandy in Old Saybrook. We were out helping people, engine crews, ladder crews, we had to out the boats in motion and get things going.” Babcock added, “By profession I am a social worker so this isn’t anything new helping people but it is just a different way to give back to the community.” The Red Cross is also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma. Volunteers say they’re ready to go anywhere to help. Harris added, “We are training for Harvey but we might change for Irma too. We are getting prepared for both.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s