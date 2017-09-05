New Connecticut Red Cross volunteers eager to help hurricane victims

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The American Red Cross in Farmington is training new volunteers to help Hurricane Harvey survivors. Senior director of volunteer services for the American Red Cross, Jocelyn Hillard said, “The volunteers are helping run those shelters, managing the shelters and that does certainly include providing those hot meals.”

After seeing the images of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction unfold on television volunteers felt compelled to help. Sam Babcock said, “The need is just so great I thought this would be the best way to help out.” Dozens of American Red Cross volunteers from the state are stationed in Louisiana and Texas. This group of 40 new volunteers are preparing for a two week deployment. Leyana Harris added, “We are going to go down there and give it our best shot.” Babcock told NEWS8, “It is going to be challenging but I am looking forward to it.”

Volunteers are going to put their skills to work. Chris Loader, a volunteer firefighter in Old Saybrook said, “We went through Superstorm Sandy in Old Saybrook. We were out helping people, engine crews, ladder crews, we had to out the boats in motion and get things going.” Babcock added, “By profession I am a social worker so this isn’t anything new helping people but it is just a different way to give back to the community.” The Red Cross is also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma. Volunteers say they’re ready to go anywhere to help. Harris added, “We are training for Harvey but we might change for Irma too. We are getting prepared for both.”