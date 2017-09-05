New Haven Bed Race returns September 17

By Published:

(WTNH)- The New Haven Bed Race returns on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the New Haven Green, RAIN OR SHINE! You can be a part of this great New Haven tradition. Online registration is now available by clicking here.

This is your chance to build teamwork, cultivate your creative spirit, and foster some good old fashioned, competitive fun! Supporting the New Haven Bed Race will help continue a great New Haven tradition.

This year’s New Haven Bedrace benefits New Reach, an organization that delivers an array of housing interventions to end homelessness and alleviate poverty.

