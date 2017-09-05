New Haven man arrested for high speed pursuit in Bridgeport

Related Coverage Bridgeport man arrested after leading police on chase with infant in vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after State Police say he led them on a high speed pursuit on Interstate 95 on Saturday.

According to police, 30-year-old Orlando Rolon-Hernandez was driving in the northbound direction of I-95 in Bridgeport and was unable to maintain his lane with his vehicle.

Officers say a high speed chase began after Rolon-Hernandez failed to pull over once police activated their vehicle’s lights and siren.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of 120 mph in a 55 mph zone near exit 41, making multiple lane changes at high rates of speed.

The pursuit initially ended prior to exit 42, but began again off of exit 5 on Interstate 91. Rolon-Hernandez then parked his vehicle at his residence and was placed under arrest.

Police say he had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and subsequently failed sobriety tests.

Rolon-Hernandez is facing several charges, including Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, among other charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.