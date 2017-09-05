New London leaders, ACLU meet about concerns of racial slurs and disrespect at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy

(WTNH) — There are renewed concerns about discrimination being a systemic problem at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

A weekend report in The Day newspaper brought the issue into the spotlight.

In the article, four cadets who spoke under anonymity said that racial slurs, ignorant comments and instances of disrespect are common on campus.

On Tuesday, state and New London city leaders came together with the ACLU to address the issue.

“Many alumni have said nothing has changed. This is the same stuff we were dealing with 10, 20, 30 years ago. And so at what point are we going to say it’s not ok anymore?”

According to The Day, Coast Guard officials say they do acknowledge these issues and they are taken seriously when brought to their attention.