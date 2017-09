(WTNH) — The owner of a New London restaurant won’t be serving up orders anytime soon.

Paul Mott will now be serving five years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine.

The Groton man was sentenced on Tuesday.

Last year, police found him with more than half of a pound of cocaine and thousands in cash.

Mott owns “Caribbean American Kitchen To Go” in New London.

Police say some of the drug activity filtered right through his restaurant.