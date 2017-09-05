New tasty treats coming to The Big E for 2017

By Published: Updated:
The Flatliner Burger at The Big E (Photo courtesy: The Big E)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WTNH) — One of the many attractions that makes The Big E such a fun experience is the outrageously tasty food combinations created just for the event; and this year there are some crazy yet delicious treats for you to try.

According to Big E organizers, in addition to classic foods at the event, there are many new taste combinations for those looking for something special. Among them is the Flatliner Burger, which features two layers of a cheeseburger and chili, topped with French fries, cheese sauce, and bacon.

Related Content: 2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

Whether it’s a breakfast treat or a dessert, the Belgian Waffle Sandwich features two thin waffles served hot with Neapolitan Ice Cream in the middle. If combining dinner and dessert into one combination sounds cool, check out the Barbeque Brisket Sundae.

Need more dessert? Keep an eye out for the Deep Fried Holy Cannoli, served with chocolate chip ice cream,  hot fudge, caramel, cinnamon, sugar and whipped cream.

The Big E begins September 15th, and runs until October 1st in West Springfield Massachusetts.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s