New tasty treats coming to The Big E for 2017

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WTNH) — One of the many attractions that makes The Big E such a fun experience is the outrageously tasty food combinations created just for the event; and this year there are some crazy yet delicious treats for you to try.

According to Big E organizers, in addition to classic foods at the event, there are many new taste combinations for those looking for something special. Among them is the Flatliner Burger, which features two layers of a cheeseburger and chili, topped with French fries, cheese sauce, and bacon.

Whether it’s a breakfast treat or a dessert, the Belgian Waffle Sandwich features two thin waffles served hot with Neapolitan Ice Cream in the middle. If combining dinner and dessert into one combination sounds cool, check out the Barbeque Brisket Sundae.

Need more dessert? Keep an eye out for the Deep Fried Holy Cannoli, served with chocolate chip ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, cinnamon, sugar and whipped cream.

The Big E begins September 15th, and runs until October 1st in West Springfield Massachusetts.