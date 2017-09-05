Norwalk Police officer injured in accidental discharge of gun during training exercise

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk Police officer is recovering after an accidental shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norwalk Police, an officer sustained a gunshot wound when a gun accidentally discharged during a department training at police headquarters around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say the officer was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Norwalk detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Police say the identity of the injured officer is being withheld, however they say the officer is doing well.