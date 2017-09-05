Organizers hold DACA rally at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced the end of DACA.

The program had protected nearly 80,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.

The news has sparked protests all over the nation including one in New Haven.

The rally is set to begin at 5:30. The event is organized by Unidad Latina en Accion and the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance. Organizers say they expect a large group to take to the streets saying they will not remain quiet following the Trump administration’s announcement on Tuesday.

It is estimated that about 10,000 immigrant youths in Connecticut are protected by DACA.

The program, started by the Obama administration in 2012 allows illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children the opportunity to attend school and work here without the fear of deportation.

Now there is a lot of uncertainty as to what will come next.

That’s why this group and others all across the country are coming together, hoping their voices are heard as for many of them, life in the United States is all they’ve ever known.

The plan for Tuesday night is to start here and walk to the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church, which is across the street from the New Haven Green.

You might remember that is the church that is currently serving as a sanctuary for Marco Reyes, who was ordered deported back to Ecuador last month. His 21-year-old son is one of the people currently protected under DACA.