Plainfield woman gets 45 stitches after dog attack

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman needed dozens of stitches after her boyfriend says she was attacked by a dog over the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Guarneri tells The Norwich Bulletin he and 21-year-old Jade Santiago moved into their Plainfield neighborhood two days before the attack and were out for a walk Saturday.

Guarneri says the dog came up to them around 4 p.m. and bit Santiago’s chin. He says he kicked the dog several times before it ran away.

Santiago needed about 45 stitches to close the wound.

Police Capt. Mario Arriaga says the victim did nothing to antagonize the dog. Police say the dog is a gray pit bull-type, but they have not been able to locate it.

