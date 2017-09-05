Police identify motorcyclist killed in Hamden crash

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dead after crash in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 4 p.m., 38-year-old William Evans, of New Haven, was operating his motorcycle when he was hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old Hamden woman. The woman had made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle on Mix Avenue.

Related: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Hamden

Evans was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed. The accident remains under investigation.