Police identify motorcyclist killed in Hamden crash

(Photo: J.P. Coleman)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Hamden on Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 4 p.m., 38-year-old William Evans, of New Haven, was operating his motorcycle when he was hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old Hamden woman. The woman had made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle on Mix Avenue.

Evans was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed. The accident remains under investigation.

