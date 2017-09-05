Police investigate after suspicious package sickens 3 at Branford business

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/Report It)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a suspicious package that left three people feeling sick at a Branford business on Tuesday afternoon.

Branford Police tell News 8 that Branford officers, the Branford Fire Department, the Connecticut State Police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the F.B.I. all responded to Atlas Outdoor, at 30 Northeast Industrial Road, after a suspicious package was delivered there.

Police say three people began feeling sick after the package was opened and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what was in the package.

This is ongoing investigation. News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s