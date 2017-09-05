Police investigate after suspicious package sickens 3 at Branford business

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a suspicious package that left three people feeling sick at a Branford business on Tuesday afternoon.

Branford Police tell News 8 that Branford officers, the Branford Fire Department, the Connecticut State Police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the F.B.I. all responded to Atlas Outdoor, at 30 Northeast Industrial Road, after a suspicious package was delivered there.

Police say three people began feeling sick after the package was opened and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what was in the package.

This is ongoing investigation. News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.