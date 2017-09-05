Police suspect overdose after body found near road

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a man found dead by a roadway in Connecticut and say they are preliminarily investigating his death as a heroin overdose.

The body of 33-year-old Ronald Sweet was found Monday morning in Enfield.

Police classified the death as suspicious. They say the investigation points toward a heroin overdose, but an official cause of death ruling from the medical examiner’s office is still pending.

State police are assisting in the investigation.

