Preparing for Connecticut’s next hurricane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic flooding in Texas and now Irma has its sights set on Florida. Not only that, but there is another tropical system right now that’s in the Atlantic that we’re keeping a close eye on. So, before these systems even get close to the state of Connecticut, our state is making sure that you are ready before the next big one comes.

“It’s really too early to tell, but it’s not too early to prepare,” cautioned Governor Dannel Malloy.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Malloy and other state officials held a press conference to warn residents that the time to prepare for a big storm is now.

At this point, the track of Irma is not set in stone and even though it’s unlikely to strike our state, there are things you can do now to prepare in case the next one does.

That’s where the state came in, recently releasing the CTPrepares app.

In the app, you’ll see resources you can get taken care of today to prepare for a storm. There are checklists for preparing an emergency kit for your home, office, and even for your pet! They even include a step by step guide to make a plan for your family that you can email out to them! When bad weather strikes, there are resources on how to contact utility companies in Connecticut, and generator safety tips as well.

“Further, in the event of an emergency, the app has an “I’m safe” feature allowing the user to quickly let others know that they are safe via text, email, Facebook and Twitter as well as other resources,” said the Governor.

And while we’re not expecting anything over the next week or so in our state, there is plenty of hurricane season left to go.