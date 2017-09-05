Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Irma

(WTNH) — Maribel La Luz arrived on Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. to Bradley International Airport. It was a long, tough flight from Puerto Rico, where she had been visiting family for the weekend.

“We heard news of the hurricane right when we got there. It was scary, yesterday I was with family and they kept getting alerts on their phones,” La Luz said.

She says right now there is no calm before the storm as her family is frantically stocking up on food, water and batteries. She says many of the shelves are empty and most of her family is headed inland where there are generators and back up resources

“The tricky part is a lot of people will lose power, a lot of people will lose water and they have small children so it becomes really really hard,” she said.

As the hurricane intensifies and draws closer to Puerto Rico, the texts and calls also intensify. Family is trying to keep in touch to try and figure out if their loved ones are safe or not. If or when the communication goes down, La Luz says that’s when it’s going to be at the scariest.

“It is scary, it is one of the largest hurricanes in the Atlantic so they have been preparing since last week,” she said.

But preparations have accelerated as Irma has climbed from a category three to a category four to a category five and is accelerating towards the island.

School is canceled for the week. Work is canceled for the week. It escalated even since Monday so I think there’s a little more anxiety about it.

She says one of the problems is that the sewage system is already overflowing to capacity so with the big storm she’s not sure what it’s going to look like after all of the rain.