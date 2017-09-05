Route 32 closed in Mansfield after head on rollover crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 32 is closed in Mansfield Tuesday morning after a head on collision.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 32 is closed at Stafford Road between Plains Road and Ravine Road, because of a two vehicle accident that happened around 6 a.m.

I’m watching several accidents early on this Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/Q8NSTzFLx1 — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) September 5, 2017

According to Tolland County 911, one of the cars rolled over in the accident. There were two people involved but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

MANSFIELD UPDATE: OIC reports 2 vehicles involved w/ 1 rolled over. No entrapment. 2 patients w/ 1 stating they’re not injured. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 5, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The road is expected to reopen in three hours or less.