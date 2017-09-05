Trinity Health of New England President and CEO to step down

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England will be getting a new person in charge.

The group’s president and CEO Chris Dadlez has announced that he will step down at the end of 2017.

Dadlez joined Saint Francis Care in 2004 and he led the 2015 consolidation of the system into the National Trinity Health System.

Trinity says it will now begin a national search for a new CEO.

