(WTNH) — Uber’s new CEO is having his first day on the job on Tuesday.

Dara Khosrowshahi is an Iranian refugee who was raised in New York. He took the reins at Expedia in 2005 and under his leadership, the travel firm’s share price increased six-fold.

Uber’s board chose him because of his reputation as a steady hand and the low profile he keeps.