Vermont man charged with sexually assaulting teen in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Norwich golf course parking lot, early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 3:11 a.m., officers conducting a patrol check of the Norwich Golf Course discovered a vehicle occupied by two people. An investigation revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Samuel L. Indenbaum, of Athens Vermont, had enticed his 15-year-old passenger over the internet, convincing her to meet him in the middle of the night.

Indenbaum then drove to Norwich to pick her up and drive her to the parking lot where police say he sexually assaulted her.

Indenbaum was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond.