Vermont man charged with sexually assaulting teen in Norwich

By Published:
Samuel L. Indenbaum (Norwich Police)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Norwich golf course parking lot, early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 3:11 a.m., officers conducting a patrol check of the Norwich Golf Course discovered a vehicle occupied by two people. An investigation revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Samuel L. Indenbaum, of Athens Vermont, had enticed his 15-year-old passenger over the internet, convincing her to meet him in the middle of the night.

Indenbaum then drove to Norwich to pick her up and drive her to the parking lot where police say he sexually assaulted her.

Indenbaum was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s