HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break is causing problems in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, an eight inch break happened on Cromwell Street just before 11:30 a.m. Eight properties on Cromwell Street from Campfield Avenue are being affected by the break.

Officials estimate repairs will take anywhere from four to six hours to complete and should be finished between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It is not known if any roads have been closed as a result of the break.