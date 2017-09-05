Woman in critical condition following Derby motorcycle crash

By Published:
(Image: Derby Police Department)

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman suffered serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle in Derby on Monday night.

Officials say the 37-year-old woman was operating a motorcycle on Main Street at Caroline Street just before 7 p.m. when it collided with a car.

Related Content: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Hamden crash

The woman was transported to a local hospital where police say she is in critical but stable condition.

Derby Police believe the woman was at fault in the crash.

Related Content: New Haven man dies in motorcycle crash in North Haven

The incident closed Route 34 for approximately two hours.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s