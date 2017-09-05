Woman in critical condition following Derby motorcycle crash

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman suffered serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle in Derby on Monday night.

Officials say the 37-year-old woman was operating a motorcycle on Main Street at Caroline Street just before 7 p.m. when it collided with a car.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where police say she is in critical but stable condition.

Derby Police believe the woman was at fault in the crash.

The incident closed Route 34 for approximately two hours.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811.