1 dead after tree falls on car in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a tree fell on to a car in New London on Wednesday morning.

According to The Day of New London, just before 11 a.m., the storm had knocked down the tree on to a car that was parked in a driveway on 185 Pequot Avenue. Crews worked to remove the large tree from the car’s roof to open the door.

A fire official told The Day that one person was dead on arrival. One person was also taken to the hospital but it’s unclear if that was the person who was killed.

There is no word on if anyone else was injured and the identities of the victims have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The same storm also knocked power out for thousands in the area. Eversource is reporting close to 5,000 power outages mostly in New London, Groton, Ledyard, and Waterford.