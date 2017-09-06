15 states sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

Students and supporters gather Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, 2017, at the Skagit County Courthouse to protest President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This was the second of two rallies at the courthouse in Mount Vernon protesting the DACA decision. (Scott Terrell/Skagit Valley Herald via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by multiple states against President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.(all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump‘s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump’s act “a dark time for our country.”

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

1:30 p.m.

Washington state’s attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation — an act he said was “a dark time for our country.”

Bob Ferguson, who earlier this year sued Trump over a travel ban affecting mostly Muslim nations, said at a news conference Wednesday that 11 states and the District of Columbia were involved in the legal action, which will be filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Ferguson said more states could join in the future.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed their visas.

