2 men turn Shasta trailer into Mobile Pub with craft beers

(WTNH) — This is not your parent’s Shasta trailer.

On tonight’s “Nyberg,” we talk to the two owners of “The Mobile Pub.”

A year and a half ago, they decided to deck out a 1962, 14-foot Shasta caravan with a full bar including Connecticut craft beers and haul it around the state for weddings and other events.

It’s so popular that they’re franchising and have two more Shastas coming on board.

Here’s a look at last night’s shoot.

“This edition of Nyberg is coming to you from inside of a mobile pub so good evening. I want to introduce the co-founders of this, Marco Marcelo and Thomas Keane,” Ann Nyberg said.

“We’ve been working together at a bar for many years, for like 25 years, food and beverage so we were at a wedding and the big thing now is food trucks. Weddings and you had a food truck, food truck, food truck and the bar was a table so after discussion of the bar business, there was something missing there. There was a camper missing. There was a Shasta camper missing so we called each other and we called each other crazy and then we called each other again and one thing lead to another and here we are,” the owners said.

“This is actually the original logo from our original Shasta caravan. It was on the outside of the camper. Yes, it was. And we wanted to keep it authentic so we brought that into the pub and as you move around, this is one of our commercial grade kegorators. Each one of our pubs is outfitted with four taps. You can have your choice of beer. One of our favorites is Two Roads,” they said.

“Working sink for sanitary purposes and drainage. For service, you have two ice bins with speed racks,” they continued.

“Every guest, client, family friend that we have signs the pub with a nice message. Hopefully a nice message wishing us well. Part of our motto is everywhere we travel, they travel along with us,” they said.

For more information, go to http://www.themobilepub.com/

