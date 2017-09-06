2 people arrested for narcotics in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after a narcotics-related field operation on Wednesday.

New London Police officers say they were working to address street-level narcotics violations in the area of Blackhall Street and Prest Street.

After an investigation, 48-year-old Patrick Hairston (also known as Rock) of New London was arrested. He is facing multiple charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school as well as one count each of interfering with police, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, burglary and failure to respond to an infraction.

Police say they also arrested 64-year-old Gilmore Liles of New London on two counts of possession of narcotics and interfering with police.

According to officers, they seized seven grams of crack cocaine, 2.3 grams of heroin and four Suboxone film strips in connection to the arrests.

Anyone with information about narcotics activity in New London is asked to call (860) 447-9107.