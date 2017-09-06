American adds ‘basic economy’ fares on more flights

By Published:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is expanding so-called basic economy fares to more flights as it fights budget carriers like Spirit for travelers who just want a cheap seat.

The no-frills tickets often cost about $40 less per round trip than a regular economy seat, but sometimes the difference is under $10. Passengers who book basic economy on American can’t pick their seat ahead of time, they board last, and they can’t stow a bag in the overhead bin.

American said Tuesday that it expanded basic-economy fares to many flights throughout the 48 contiguous states.

The move had been expected. A spokesman said American tested basic economy on dozens of routes in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. Delta and United already sell basic economy on many domestic flights.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s