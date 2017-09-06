Arrest made in murder of Hartford woman

Related Coverage Woman found dead in Hartford apartment, suspect still on loose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Wednesday in the murder of a woman who was found unconscious in her Hartford apartment on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to an apartment on May Street after receiving reports of a woman screaming. Upon arrival, they located an unconscious woman who was suffering from an apparent assault.

Related: Woman found dead in Hartford apartment, suspect still on loose

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police later identified the victim as 30-year-old Cieratiye Henry, who lived in the apartment where she was found.

On Wednesday, police say Lawrence Jennette was arrested and charged with her murder. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond.

Police did not release any further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.