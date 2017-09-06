Bristol Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash

Related Coverage One seriously injured in Bristol motorcycle accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man has died after a serious motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

According to Bristol Police, 21-year-old Gabriel Cruz-Salgado was operating a motorcycle just before 7 p.m. when he crashed at the intersection of Divinity and Tulip Streets.

Police say LifeStar was called to the scene because Cruz-Salgado was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Cruz-Salgado was transported to a local hospital where police say he has succumbed to those injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.