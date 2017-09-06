‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 25 celebrity cast: Frankie Muniz, Barbara Corcoran, Nick Lachey and more

By Published:
Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo
FILE - This March 18, 2014 file photo shows television personalities Nick Lachey, left, and his wife Vanessa Lachey at HBO's "Game of Thrones" fourth season premiere in New York. ABC announced Sept. 6, 2017, that the couple will compete on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC)– Actor Frankie Muniz, “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran, former Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen and WWE superstar Nikki Bella will be battling each other on the dance floor during season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Debbie Gibson, who sang her way to fame in the 80s, will also compete this season alongside Nick Lachey, who made his name in the 90s as the frontman of 98 Degrees.

Lachey, now a father of three, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd will face off against Lachey’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, who is paired with Maks Chmerkovskiy, the pro dancer husband of Murgatroyd.

“I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season, just to keep the peace,” Nick Lachey joked.

The full celebrity cast, and their partners, were announced live on “Good Morning America” today.

Season 25 of “DWTS” will feature Drew Scott, Sasha Pieterse, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Victoria Arlen, Jordan Fisher, Nikki Bella, Terrell Owens, Frankie Muniz, Debbie Gibson, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

Reigning Mirror Ball champ Rashad Jennings surprised the cast this morning by blending in with the “GMA” studio audience.

“A piece of advice I would give to everybody is don’t take yourself too serious,” Jennings said. “Have fun. It’s an experience of a lifetime. And don’t let the judges get under your skin. Embrace it all, really. Truly embrace it all.”

The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See the full list of celebrities and pro pairings below.

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

PHOTO: Drew Scott will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Drew Scott will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Scott was the first celebrity cast member to be announced for the upcoming season of “DWTS.” Scott and his twin brother have charmed viewers for years with their long-running reality HGTV show “Property Brothers,” which follows the pair as they flip houses. Scott will be competing with the reigning Mirror Ball champ, Slater.

PHOTO: Drew Scott and pro dancer Emma Slater will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Drew Scott and pro dancer Emma Slater will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

PHOTO: Sasha Pieterse will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Sasha Pieterse will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Pieterse skyrocketed to fame after starring in the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars.” In addition to acting, Pieterse has also released original music. She will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko in the upcoming season.

“It’s so fun to be doing something different,” Pieterse said. “This is really a new chapter.”

PHOTO: Sasha Pieterse and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Sasha Pieterse and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

PHOTO: Barbara Corcoran will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Barbara Corcoran will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Corcoran is a businesswoman and investor who rose to fame as one of the “Sharks” on the hit TV show “Shark Tank.” She is the co-founder of the New York City-based real estate empire The Corcoran Group. Corcoran will partner with Keo Motsepe, who has competed in five seasons of the show, but has yet to win the competition.

PHOTO: Barbara Corcoran and pro dancer Keo Motsepe will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Barbara Corcoran and pro dancer Keo Motsepe will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

PHOTO: Derek Fisher will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Derek Fisher will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

The former National Basketball Association star and coach will be dancing with Sharna Burgess. Fisher has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, The Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks during his long-running career as a player in the NBA. More recently, he has worked as a coach for the New York Knicks.

“This is amazing, the opportunity to be a part of such a great franchise and show,” Derek Fisher said.

PHOTO: Derek Fisher and pro dancer Sharna Burgess will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Derek Fisher and pro dancer Sharna Burgess will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

PHOTO: Victoria Arlen will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Victoria Arlen will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Arlen is a former Paralympic swimmer who won three silver medals and one gold medal during the London 2012 Paralympic games. Arlen developed two rare medical conditions that resulted in her losing her ability to speak, walk and move, according to her website. She says she was forced to re-learn even these most basic skills. More recently she has worked as a sportscaster for ESPN. She will compete with fan-favorite pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

“This means everything,” Arlen said. “It’s a dream come true and it’s something I always wanted to do but never really knew if I was ever going to have that chance, just giving circumstances and everything. I can honestly say though that learning to walk was easier than learning to ballroom dance.”

PHOTO: Victoria Arlen and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Victoria Arlen and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

PHOTO: Jordan Fisher will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Jordan Fisher will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Fisher is a singer and actor who rose to fame for his role in the Broadway smash-hit “Hamilton.” The 23-year-old will compete with Lindsay Arnold, who was the competition’s runner-up last season.

“I started in gymnastics, that’s really what sparked the whole thing,” Jordan Fisher said.

PHOTO: Jordan Fisher and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Jordan Fisher and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

PHOTO: Nikki Bella to appear on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nikki Bella to appear on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Bella, whose birth name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, is a wildly popular professional wrestler. She also made headlines earlier this year when she became engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, who proposed to her during WrestleMania 33. Bella is partnering with Artem Chigvintsev, who has won the Mirror Ball trophy once during his four seasons of competing.

PHOTO: Nikki Bella and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nikki Bella and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

PHOTO: Terrell Owens to appear on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Terrell Owens to appear on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Terrell Owens, 43, is a six-time NFL Pro Bowler, who played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles during his 15-year NFL career. Owens has modeled and authored children’s and fitness books in his post-football career.

Owens will dance with Cheryl Burke, a fan favorite and two-time “DWTS” champion who is returning to the show for season 25.

PHOTO: Terrell Owens and pro dancer Cheryl Burke will dance together on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Terrell Owens and pro dancer Cheryl Burke will dance together on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

PHOTO: Frankie Muniz will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Frankie Muniz will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Muniz is an Emmy Award-nominated actor who rose to fame for his starring role on the hit TV show “Malcolm in the Middle.” In addition to acting, Muniz has also dappled in race car driving, competing in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship. He will dance with Witney Carson, who won the Mirror Ball trophy during season 19 of the show with her then-celebrity partner Alfonso Ribeiro.

PHOTO: Frankie Muniz and pro dancer Witney Carson will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Frankie Muniz and pro dancer Witney Carson will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

PHOTO: Debbie Gibson will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Debbie Gibson will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Gibson is a singer-songwriter and actress who has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide. She is also a Guinness World Record Holder for being the youngest female ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 song, according to her website. She has more recently starred in Broadway musicals, including starring as Eponine in “Les Miserables.” Gibson will partner with newcomer Alan Bersten. Bersten has been a troupe member and filled in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy during season 24 when Chmerkovskiy was sidelined with a calf injury, but this is his first season officially competing as a pro.

“I’ve been dealing with some health challenges with Lyme disease and that’s part of the reason why I kind of come out of hiding,” Gibson said. “It’s kind of a big, bold way to do it…Alan [Bersten] has been so nurturing, so supportive.”

PHOTO: Debbie Gibson and pro dancer Alan Bersten will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Debbie Gibson and pro dancer Alan Bersten will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

PHOTO: Lindsey Stirling to appear on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Lindsey Stirling to appear on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Stirling is an internationally famous violinist, who is well known for her unique violin-driven electronic music. She has been sharing her music on her YouTube channel since 2007 and currently has over 9 million subscribers. Her most recent album, “Brave Enough” debuted at number 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart. She will be partnering with Mark Ballas, who is back this season after taking a two-season hiatus.

PHOTO: Lindsey Stirling and pro dancer Mark Ballas will dance together on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Lindsey Stirling and pro dancer Mark Ballas will dance together on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars.”

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

PHOTO: Nick Lachey will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nick Lachey will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Lachey is a professional singer and frontman of the band 98 Degrees, which first rose to fame in the late 1990s. He is married to Vanessa Lachey, who will also be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy next season. He is partnering with fan-favorite pro dancer Petra Murgatroyd.

Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey’s brother and winner season 2, offered his advice as a former dancer on the show.

“I sure hope you beat Vanessa because if you don’t she is never going to let you hear the end of it,” Drew Lachey joked.

PHOTO: Nick Lachey and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nick Lachey and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy

PHOTO: Vanessa Lachey will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Vanessa Lachey will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”

Vanessa Lachey, who won Miss Teen USA in 1998, is a television personality who formerly hosted the wildly popular “Total Request Live” series on MTV. She also worked as a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight” and has made headlines for her relationship with Nick Lachey, whom she will now be competing against on the dance floor. She is partnering with Maks Chmerkovskiy.

PHOTO: Vanessa Lachey and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season Dancing With The Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Vanessa Lachey and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy will compete for the mirror ball title on the new season “Dancing With The Stars.”more +

The official “Dancing With the Stars” Fantasy League, an online game which allows players to predict which couple will win, launches for the first time for the upcoming season on abc.com/dfl.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s