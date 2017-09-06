Death of officer who barricaded self in hotel ruled suicide

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut police sergeant who was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room has been ruled a suicide.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that 38-year-old Drew Carlson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Related: Danbury Police: Man who died in Southbury hotel was one of their officers

Police attempted to make contact with him for hours on Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a Southbury hotel. When they entered the room, they found him dead.

Carlson was a sergeant with the Danbury Police Department. He started working there in April 2004.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.