Death of officer who barricaded self in hotel ruled suicide

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut police sergeant who was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room has been ruled a suicide.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that 38-year-old Drew Carlson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police attempted to make contact with him for hours on Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a Southbury hotel. When they entered the room, they found him dead.

Carlson was a sergeant with the Danbury Police Department. He started working there in April 2004.

