Felon armed with BB gun arrested for Willimantic home invasion

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A Groton man was arrested on home invasion charges after using a BB gun to scare residents out of their Willimantic home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victims had recently moved to Bridge Street and were opening their front door Tuesday when they encountered 53-year-old James Bowers. According to police, Bowers was “sweating heavily and speaking unintelligible words” when he lifted his shirt to show them the handle of a handgun he had tucked into his waistband.

The victims subsequently fled their apartment and were not harmed. Bowers then went inside and began poking his head in and out the front door.

When officers arrived on scene, Bowers was taken into custody without incident. A BB gun was also found inside the apartment which was identified as Bowers’ gun.

Bowers was then charged with home invasion, burglary, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace. He was held on $50,000 bond.

“I’d like to commend the responding officers who took complete control of this dangerous situation resulting in no injuries to the victim, the suspect, or innocent people, this is an isolated incident and the public should continue to feel safe” said Lt. Alex Coriaty, Willimantic Police.

Police say Bowers is a convicted felon with 25 prior arrests.