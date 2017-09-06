From Trash to Treasure – ‘The Rustic Barn’ Custom Furniture Design

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Killingworth, home of ‘The Rustic Barn.’ The country-chic themed shop is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Steve and Lisa Martins.

Beyond feeling like you’re walking into a magical Pintrest-like store, the Martins create custom-designed furniture from reclaimed wood. Steve explained how the business started:

I had had a remodeling business for 27 years and I did almost 16 years with the Ansonia Police Department. Got into building more furniture than remodels.

Now their business has grown from their backyard to a full-fledged shop!

It really took off and we couldn’t be more happy!

People with old barns in Connecticut started calling Martins to see if he could buy some of the wood, so he started turning them into his own creations. From dinner tables, to vanities, and coffee tables, Steve and his team are crafting 10-15 custom orders a month.

And if you’re a customer, you can go to ‘The Rustic Barn’ and pick out the reclaimed materials you would like. While Steve is hard at work building custom furniture… Lisa creates hand-crafted candles with essential oils.

Oh and there’s goats and chicken. Because why not… Visit ‘The Rustic Barn’: 157 CT-81, Killingworth, CT 06419

