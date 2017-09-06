Hurricane Harvey dogs receive puppy love in CT

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special delivery arrived at the Shore Haven Veterinary Hospital in East Haven Tuesday afternoon — 17 dogs from Texas that will receive a new leash on life here in Connecticut away from the flood water and dangers of Hurricane Harvey.

“I hope they get adopted by the best families and go on to live happy, healthy lives with no more floods or hurricanes,” said Melissa Reiss, a worker at the animal hospital.

She and her colleagues came up with an idea to take in some of the dogs from the hurricane zone. They put the word out on Facebook that the dogs would be arriving and the community responded by donating stacks of doggie supplies to help them care for the dogs.

Melissa says the outpouring of love was tremendous.

“I’m overwhelmed and so grateful,” she said. “The amount of support is outstanding.”

Marianne Fitzmartin dropped off donations Tuesday morning.

“My heart goes out to these animals when I see the footage and I see the flooding,” Marianne said.

Jaye Markwell dropped off a dog cage. She also helped people in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina. Now, she wanted to answer the call again and help out with this effort.

“The animal hospital here is doing a great thing by bringing them up and making sure they’re safe and taken care of and vetted and we just wanted to support that mission,” Jaye said.

It’s a mission that continues on Saturday, when 30 more dogs arrive for some TLC and new lives here in Connecticut.

“They’re going to get all of their veterinary care and go into foster homes,” Melissa said. “This is a big deal. There are a lot of people involved and a lot of hard work.”