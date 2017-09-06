Kick-in at Kickoff to support the American Red Cross

(WTNH) — Many of us have been affected by the recent hurricanes in some way. This weekend, News 8 is proud to partner with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and the American Red Cross to “Kick-in at Kickoff” to help families that need it the most.

As the football season begins this weekend, you can make a monetary donation at any CIAC football game in Connecticut. Red Cross volunteers will be collecting donations at the games in Cheshire, Xavier (Middletown), and North Haven this Friday night.

Red Cross volunteers and workers are on high-alert and ready to spring into action, thanks to supporters like you. Please consider making a gift to the American Red Cross today as part of “Kick-In at Kickoff” for the American Red Cross at all CIAC football games this weekend. You will help people affected by disasters big and small, where it is needed most.

To make a donation right now:

Text HARVEY to 90999 to instantly make a $10 donation that will be added to your phone bill.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to speak with volunteers over the phone.

Visit RedCross.org to make a donation online.

Please help get the word out and share this information with other Connecticut high school football fans. Together, we can make a big difference if Connecticut can all Kick-in at Kickoff.