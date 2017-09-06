Law firm probes allegations against boarding school faculty

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boarding school has hired a law firm to probe the latest allegations of inappropriate behavior by faculty members.

In April, Choate Rosemary Hall released a report on allegations of misconduct by a dozen staff members between 1963 and 2010 including kissing and sexual intercourse. Afterward, the school received additional complaints and it hired the firm to investigate.

The school said the new reports involve “boundary crossing behavior” by a few current faculty members that took place in the 1980s and early 1990s.

It said the law firm has reported it has not found grounds to take any action against any current faculty member.

Famous alumni of the private school in Wallingford include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, and Glenn Close.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.