Law firm probes allegations against boarding school faculty

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boarding school has hired a law firm to probe the latest allegations of inappropriate behavior by faculty members.

In April, Choate Rosemary Hall released a report on allegations of misconduct by a dozen staff members between 1963 and 2010 including kissing and sexual intercourse. Afterward, the school received additional complaints and it hired the firm to investigate.

The school said the new reports involve “boundary crossing behavior” by a few current faculty members that took place in the 1980s and early 1990s.

It said the law firm has reported it has not found grounds to take any action against any current faculty member.

Famous alumni of the private school in Wallingford include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, and Glenn Close.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s