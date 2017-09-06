Lawyer: No door keys found in Newtown classroom folders

This December 2012 photo released by the Connecticut State Police on Friday, Dec. 27, 2013, shows a scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Connecticut State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for the parents of two children killed in the Newtown school massacre says emergency folders kept in two classrooms where victims were slain did not contain keys that could have been used to lock the rooms’ doors.

Attorney Donald Papcsy says he examined the folders in state police custody Friday, as part of a wrongful death lawsuit against the Connecticut town for alleged inadequate security measures. He represents the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, two of the 20 first-graders killed along with six educators in 2012.

Papcsy questions Newtown officials’ assertions that the folders contained keys, and that all teachers had keys.

Security experts say it’s unclear whether teachers could have locked their doors in time.

Newtown’s lawyers say they don’t comment on pending litigation.

