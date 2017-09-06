Lego chairman speaks after company announces job cuts

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lego’s chairman is speaking out after the company announced it would be cutting 1,400 jobs.

The Enfield-based company is getting rid of eight percent of its workforce because of a drop in revenue.

This is Lego’s first drop in more than a decade as the company’s chairman says it’s time to hit the reset button.

“The main task is to reach millions more children all over the world,” explained Lego Chairman Jorgan Vig Knudstorm. “We already have a far reach in a number of markets but we think in North America, and across Europe and emerging Asia including China; we have a lot more opportunity to reach many more children.”

Another change coming to Lego includes a new CEO starting next month.