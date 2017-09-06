Lifeguard arrested following near drowning of 5-year-old in Stamford

Related Coverage 5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lifeguard is facing charges after police say he failed to rescue a drowning child until four minutes after they were underwater.

According to police, 23-year-old Zachary Stein of New Canaan was one of three lifeguards on duty at a pool at Chelsea Piers where the incident occurred.

Stein noticed the child was underwater and dove in to pull the child out. Police say Stein and others then began life-saving measures.

Police obtained a warrant for Stein’s arrest. Stein turned himself in and is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

Officials say the 5-year-old victim is showing signs of an excellent recovery from home.