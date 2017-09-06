Local radio station gives updates from Puerto Rico to people in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Lots of other families in our state are in the same boat on Wednesday, worrying for loved ones in Puerto Rico.

A Spanish-speaking radio station in Newington is helping to keep those families up to date by broadcasting live updates about what they’re hearing from people back in Puerto Rico.

You sit here and watch the big storm spreading on the screen and you see the video in from other islands so imagine having family right there and not being able to get in touch with them. You just have to sit and wait for the storm to pass.

One radio station in Newington is stepping in to help ease her fears.

“I tried to call my brother, but I couldn’t get in touch with him.”

As Hurricane Irma churns and blows in from Puerto Rico, the power is starting to go out in communities. Communication is lost, but at WRYM Radio, they have been keeping track of the storm and broadcasting any news they may have from Middletown to Hartford.

“We have two reports from two people who died in Puerto Rico, one was on the roof doing some repairs and fell off of the roof and the other one is a fisherman.”

Here at WRYM, one of the things they have are local contacts on the ground in Puerto Rico. They have family and friends of people they can call up to get direct information from so they can broadcast it out to those worried about their loved ones and can’t reach them. As the hurricane goes through and the communication count goes down, this becomes one of the primary ways people can get information.

“I got in touch with the Secretary of Education and she has her family here in the United States and they all worry about here, but she’s doing well.”

Right now, schools have been closed so they can open their doors as a shelter to take in refugees. According to reports from Puerto Rico, the north side of the island is being hit the worst, up in the mountains and people in Connecticut are concerned about their family back home.

“Are you getting a lot of people calling in on the studio line concerned? I have a lot of people calling me today, people concerned because some people want to go to Puerto Rico.”

It sounds crazy, people wanting to fly into the hurricane, but they’re so concerned about their family, about their friends, about their home country. They want to do anything they can to help.