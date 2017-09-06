Manufacturer moving to Ansonia

Related Coverage New development in the works for downtown Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia may soon be getting a boost to its economy. A manufacturer is moving to the city.

RugPadUSA will be moving into vacant buildings on West Main Street, a short walk from the city’s downtown businesses and the city’s train station.

Massimo Andretta owns a pizzeria in downtown Ansonia, not far from where RugPadUSA will soon be. He’s looking forward to it, hoping the employees will stop in for a bite to eat.

“It’ll be very good,” he said. “I think it would [bring] more business in the area. It’ll be wonderful.”

The company, which manufactures and sells padding for carpeting, will be bringing more than 50 employees

“It’s a tremendous boost to the city itself, and especially since it’s manufacturing,” said Sheila O’Malley, the city’s economic development administrator. “That’s where Ansonia got its start.”

RugPadUSA is going to be moving into two large buildings, occupying nearly 175,000 square feet of space in all.

“These buildings are over 140 years old,” said David Cassetti, Mayor of Ansonia. “They were utilized right up until about 6 months ago.”

There’s about 60,000 square feet in the main building alone. The company hopes to hire up to 50 more people to work in the two buildings. These would be full time jobs. The city is expecting the company to hire people from Ansonia and the surrounding area. The hope is that this will help the local economy.

“When most manufacturers are fleeing the state, we are saving them and keeping them,” said Cassetti. “That’s what I’m proud of.”

The company is hoping to be moved in in about a month.